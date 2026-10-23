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Beyond The Pink Ribbon: Arkansas Health Officials Highlight Preventative Care

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:14 PM CDT
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October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The National Breast Cancer Foundation says 1 in 8 US women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The Arkansas Department of Health’s Central Cancer Registry says breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the state. Amanda Hunter is a clinical nurse coordinator with the Arkansas Department of Health. She highlights common symptoms of breast cancer, speaking with family and doctors about family history and individual risks, and emphasizes the importance of preventative care.

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Lexie Burns
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