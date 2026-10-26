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NYITCOM at A-State Receives $3.7 Million to Expand Rural Medicine and EMS Training

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders awarded New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University with a $1.5 million grant Thursday to be used for a maternal health initiative in Mississippi and Poinsett Counties. Pictured are (L to R) Arkansas Rural Health Transformation Director Brad Nye; Arkansas State Crime Lab Director Dr. Ted Brown; Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Kay Chandler; NYITCOM at A-State representatives Casey Pearce, Dr. Brookshield Laurent, and NYITCOM at A-State Dean Dr. Shane Speights; Gov. Sanders; NYITCOM at A-State's Sara Walker and Dr. Amanda Deel; Arkansas Secretary of Health Renee Mallory; Secretary of Human Services Janet Mann; and Secretary of the Finance and Administration Jim Hudson.
NYITCOM at A-State
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders awarded New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University with a $1.5 million grant Thursday to be used for a maternal health initiative in Mississippi and Poinsett Counties. Pictured are (L to R) Arkansas Rural Health Transformation Director Brad Nye; Arkansas State Crime Lab Director Dr. Ted Brown; Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Kay Chandler; NYITCOM at A-State representatives Casey Pearce, Dr. Brookshield Laurent, and NYITCOM at A-State Dean Dr. Shane Speights; Gov. Sanders; NYITCOM at A-State's Sara Walker and Dr. Amanda Deel; Arkansas Secretary of Health Renee Mallory; Secretary of Human Services Janet Mann; and Secretary of the Finance and Administration Jim Hudson.

The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State received two Rural Health Transformation Grants in the second round of funding. NYITCOM at A-State received a total of $3.7 million in this round to help establish a new rural-track family medicine residency program and to expand their existing emergency medical services program. Dr. Amanda Deel is the Associate Dean of Academics and Graduate Medical Education and a professor of Osteopathic Medicine at NYITCOM at A-State. She explains how this funding will impact NYITCOM at A-State and broader access to healthcare across Arkansas.

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Lexie Burns
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