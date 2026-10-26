NYITCOM at A-State Receives $3.7 Million to Expand Rural Medicine and EMS Training

The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State received two Rural Health Transformation Grants in the second round of funding. NYITCOM at A-State received a total of $3.7 million in this round to help establish a new rural-track family medicine residency program and to expand their existing emergency medical services program. Dr. Amanda Deel is the Associate Dean of Academics and Graduate Medical Education and a professor of Osteopathic Medicine at NYITCOM at A-State. She explains how this funding will impact NYITCOM at A-State and broader access to healthcare across Arkansas.