County Elections Officials Highlight What Voters Should Know Before Going to the Polls
Early voting ends tonight at and polls will open again for Election Day tomorrow morning at 7:30. Mary Dawn Marshall is the Craighead County Clerk, and Angela Horner is the Craighead County Elections Coordinator. They say voters should check their voter registration status before going to the polls through either the Secretary of State's website or through Voter View. In addition, they share how votes are counted across the county and the state.