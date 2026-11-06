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ASU-Beebe Early College Program Gives High School Students a Head Start on College and Careers

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:01 PM CST

ASU-Beebe is streamlining their Early College Program for high school students. The program allows high school students to experience college level learning in a familiar and supportive environment. Ashley Hankins is the Associate Director of Early College Concurrent Enrollment at ASU-Beebe. She says students have the option to take classes either at their high school or at the ASU-Beebe campus. Matt Jenkins is a Marketing Coordinator at ASU-Beebe. He highlights how early college programs allow students to explore interests before actually getting to college.
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Lexie Burns
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