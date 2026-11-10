© 2026 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Northeast Arkansas Community Has Been Selected to be Part of the Retail Academy Program

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:21 PM CST
Arkansas Heritage
/
The Mother of All Counties: The History of Lawrence County

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission selected six communities to be a part of the 2026-2027 Retail Academy Program. In the KASU listening region, Pocahontas was among the communities selected. Matt Twyford is the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Director of Community Development. He says the Retail Academy is a way to help rural communities revitalize their economies through research, training, and community development.
Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns