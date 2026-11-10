A Northeast Arkansas Community Has Been Selected to be Part of the Retail Academy Program
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission selected six communities to be a part of the 2026-2027 Retail Academy Program. In the KASU listening region, Pocahontas was among the communities selected. Matt Twyford is the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Director of Community Development. He says the Retail Academy is a way to help rural communities revitalize their economies through research, training, and community development.