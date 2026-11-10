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Local Political Science Professor Says Voters are Reacting to the Economy, Not Embracing Democrats

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:29 AM CST
AP News

During the midterms last week Democrats took party control in congress. Meanwhile in Arkansas, Republicans maintained control of major statewide offices, including the Governor's office and the U.S. Senate seat. Dr. Cameron Wimpy is a professor and the chair of the Department of Government, Law, and Policy, as well as the director of the Institute for Rural Initiatives at A-State. He said while statewide races were closer than they have been, the decisions voters made is more of a reaction to current policies, the economy, and the war in Iran rather than an embracing of Democrats.

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Lexie Burns
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