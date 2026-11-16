Jonesboro Firefighter Highlights How the Rejection of the Public Safety Sales Tax May Impact the Community

Jonesboro voters rejected proposed sales and use tax during the midterms. It was a broad 5/8th of a cent sales tax and would have go towards investing in Jonesboro Police, Fire, and E 911 infrastructure. Ethan Ivy is a Jonesboro firefighter and the vice president of the Jonesboro Professional firefighter’s association. Ivy says there are parts of Jonesboro fall outside of the national average of 4 minutes for an emergency vehicle, like a firetruck, to arrive at an emergency. He notes the city currently doesn’t have enough money to construct new fire stations and will likely need to look at different funding strategies.