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Jonesboro Firefighter Highlights How the Rejection of the Public Safety Sales Tax May Impact the Community

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published November 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM CST
Pexels

Jonesboro voters rejected proposed sales and use tax during the midterms. It was a broad 5/8th of a cent sales tax and would have go towards investing in Jonesboro Police, Fire, and E 911 infrastructure. Ethan Ivy is a Jonesboro firefighter and the vice president of the Jonesboro Professional firefighter’s association. Ivy says there are parts of Jonesboro fall outside of the national average of 4 minutes for an emergency vehicle, like a firetruck, to arrive at an emergency. He notes the city currently doesn’t have enough money to construct new fire stations and will likely need to look at different funding strategies.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
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