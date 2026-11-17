Arkansas Ballot Issue 3, which focused on the establishment of economic development districts, was narrowly rejected. Kristin Higgins is a program associate in the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. She says the rejection leaves Arkansans with the status quo. Additionally, she notes there were roughly 40,000 plus people who didn’t vote on this issue because they wanted more information. Higgins says when the legislature reconvenes in January, they have the opportunity to rework an economic development initiative. She also notes in the meantime, Arkansas still has other economic development policies in place.