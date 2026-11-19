Arkansas District 32 will have a new representative in the Arkansas house. Erika Askeland, a public-school teacher of more than 20 years, unseated the incumbent, Representative Jack Ladyman, during the midterms. While campaigning she focused on public school funding, childhood hunger, healthcare, and transparency and accountability. Askeland says as her focus shifts to policy she wants to modify the LEARNS act to better utilize funding. She believes her experience as a public-school teacher will serve her well in her new position.