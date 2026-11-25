The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the Harves Fuel Relief Program will provide $8 billion in one-time payments to farmers who are facing temporary market disruptions and increased input costs. Tyler Oxner is a senior economist with the Arkansas Farm Bureau. He says Arkansas farmers who farm Title 1 commodities, such as cotton and rice, received funding this month. However, farmers who grow specialty crops can send in information about increased fuel costs to help the USDA determine their payment rates.