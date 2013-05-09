U.S. Foreclosure Rate Dips To 6-Year Low

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: All right. Home foreclosure filings in the United States have now fallen to their lowest levels in more than six years. They are down more than 20 percent from last year, according to the company RealtyTrac. Inexpensive mortgages and a rising demand for homes seem to be at play here.

Those trends are helping people sell or refinance their homes before being foreclosed on.