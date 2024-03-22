© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Planet Money': Are data breaches putting patients at risk?

By Wailin Wong,
Paddy Hirsch
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:07 AM CDT

The Identity Theft Resource Center, which tracks hacks and data theft, says health care topped the list in the U.S. last year for cyberattacks.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Money & Economy Morning Edition
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Paddy Hirsch