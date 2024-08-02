Arkansas Tax Free Weekend 2024

Tax-Free weekend in Arkansas begins THIS weekend starting at 12:01 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, and ends this Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 P.M. This includes local and state sales or use taxes.

The Jonesboro Economical Transit or JET will be providing free rides on some bus routes tomorrow to accommodate back-to-school shoppers. Details on the routes can be found on Jonesboro.org.

Tax Free Weekend Itemized List