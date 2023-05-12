© 2023 KASU
Arkansas Attorney General rejects citizen's referendum to repeal Governor's education bill for the second time

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
File: Attorney General Tim Griffin on KARK Channel 4's Capitol Views program.
Talk Business and Politics
FILE: Attorney General Tim Griffin on KARK Channel 4's Capitol Views program.

Arkansas Attorney General, Tim Griffin, has once again rejected a citizen's referendum seeking to repeal Governor Sarah Sanders' education bill known as the LEARNS Act. The rejection, which is the second of its kind, was based on several grounds. According to Content Partners Talk Business and Politics, Griffin stated that the ballot title did not adequately summarize the act, and the referendum was printed in a font that was too small to read.

The LEARNS Act has faced opposition from the group Citizens for Public Education and Students (CAPES). Despite the latest setback, CAPES has 90 days to gain approval and collect over 54,000 signatures, as required by the state Constitution.

