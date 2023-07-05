© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

JP Garrett Barnes uses office to educate the public about the Quorum Court

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT

Garrett Barnes is about a quarter-of-a-way into his two year term as the Justice of the Peace for District 2 in Craighead County.

Since he's been elected to the post, Barnes has been using his position to educate the public about the functions of his job and the Quorum Court. KASU News' Brandon Tabor asked Barnes some general questions that the public might have concerning county government.

Barnes says that he hosts quarterly town halls at different locations in his district. He says it gives the public an opportunity to learn more about the court. Dates for his next town hall as well as slides from previous meetings are on his website, backbarnes.com.

Also, Barnes says that anyone who wants to look at the same "packets" the rest of the court gets before a meeting can do so on the county's website at craigheadcountyar.gov.

Brandon Tabor
