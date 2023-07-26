Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66, day after announcing retirement

Arkansas Treasurer of State Mark Lowery died Wednesday (July 26) at the age of 66 the day after announcing his pending resignation from office following two debilitating strokes.

Lowery was elected to the Treasurer’s office in November 2022 after serving in the Arkansas Legislature as a Republican representative from Maumelle.

“We are devastated. Losing Mark represents a huge loss for the entire staff. Mark was an incredible leader and a humble public servant and this was unexpected. It’s definitely going to take us time to process this. We ask that you keep Mark’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” said his chief of staff Stephen Bright, a former state representative from Maumelle.

A statement from the Treasurer’s office said Lowery passed away this morning. His daughter said her father was surrounded by family and “went peacefully.”

Lowery announced Tuesday (July 25) that he would resign from office on Sept. 30, 2023. Gov. Sarah Sanders is tasked with appointing a replacement to the office.

Lowery suffered a stroke in March and returned to the office in early June. However, he subsequently had another stroke in June.

Lowery served as State Representative for District 39 from 2013-2023. In 2017, he sponsored a law that reinstated a requirement that voters show photo identification before voting. He also was the sponsor of every homeschool law passed since 2013.

He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas earning a MA and BA in Communication. Prior to serving in the Arkansas House, Lowery had been a newspaper editor, taught Communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University.

Lowery also served as Chief of Staff in the office of then-Lt. Governor Mike Huckabee in the mid 90’s and later was the lobbyist and Executive Director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) from 2003 to 2011.

Gov. Sarah Sanders issued the following statement on Lowery’s passing:

“Bryan and I are saddened to hear about the loss of Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery. Mark was a lifelong public servant and a dedicated advocate for Arkansas’ children and families. To those who knew Mark, it was no surprise that he threw his hat into the ring and ran for the statehouse in 2012 – and it was even less of a surprise that in his decade-long tenure as a State Representative, he brought about several major reforms to Arkansas’ education system. In his run for State Treasurer last year, he promised to extend that record of public stewardship to Arkansas’ state finances. I am deeply saddened that Mark’s term as Treasurer was cut so short. Bryan and my prayers are with the entire Lowery family, his friends, and the Treasurer’s office staff in this difficult time.”

Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, a constituent of Lowery’s in Maumelle during his House term, issued the following statement:

“Boyce and I are saddened to hear of the passing of State Treasurer and our former State Representative, Mark Lowery. Mark was a longtime public servant and dear friend. I will miss seeing his smiling face and hearing his words of encouragement. We always enjoyed Mark’s good-natured company at political gatherings and Christmas receptions in our home. Arkansans have been blessed by his service to our great State. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and staff during this difficult time.”