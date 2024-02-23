Libertarian Michael Pakko to run for Arkansas Treasurer, stresses fiscal clarity

Dr. Michael Pakko announced Tuesday (Feb. 20) he intends to run for the office of Treasurer of State in this year’s special election.

Pakko declared his intent to seek the nomination of the Libertarian Party at its upcoming state convention. Pakko is presently chief economist for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at UA-Little Rock. He has worked with the Libertarian Party of Arkansas for several years.

“For many years, I’ve been presenting my analysis of the Arkansas economy to policymakers, business and community leaders, the media, and the public. I intend to take that mission to the next level by serving as Treasurer of State,” Pakko said.

On his campaign website, Pakko cites “fiscal transparency” as a campaign theme.

“The Treasurer of State is in a unique position to explain to the taxpayers of Arkansas where ALL of their tax dollars are going. That is why I propose making the office of Treasurer of State a portal of transparency for state government finances,” he said.

The office of Treasurer of State is on the ballot this November due to the untimely death of Treasurer Mark Lowery in 2023. The special election this year will be to fill the remaining two years of the four-year term.

Republican Secretary of State John Thurston and Democrat John Pagan are also seeking the treasurer’s post.