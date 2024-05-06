© 2024 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines

U.S Sen. Tom Cotton said he is not focused on being the vice president

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published May 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT
The White House

In an interview with ABC News, U.S Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said he is not interested in serving as vice president at the moment.

Cotton has been seen as a potential vice presidential candidate by the national media. Over the weekend, Cotton said he is involved with efforts to help former President Donald Trump win the 2024 election, but is not doing this to become vice president.

“What I’m focused on is helping him [Trump] and Republicans in Congress. When he’s making his decision about the vice president, which he will, and after the election he’ll make his decision about the cabinet,” he said. “Until then, anyone out campaigning for the job or pushing for the job is not helping.”

Earlier this year, Cotton did endorse Trump for president, during the Republican primary for president.

During his interview, Cotton also condemned the pro-Gaza encampments on college campuses and said this is an issue that could decide the 2024 election.

Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a political and governmental affairs reporter for KUAR News.
