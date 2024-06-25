© 2024 KASU
Watch CNN host the Presidential Debate on our website. Click here to learn more.
2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

WATCH: CNN to host presidential debate between Biden and Trump

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:26 AM CDT
President Joe Biden and his predecessor, former President Donald Trump meet in the key battleground state of Georgia for their first debate of the 2024 election cycle, moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/cnn">#CNN</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/news">#News</a> ( CNN / YouTube )

CNN is hosting the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating.

Editor's Note: NPR said they are providing a live blog of the debate. We will post that live blog here as soon as it is available. It will also be available on their website, NPR.org. Mira una versión en español del debate aquí.
Tags
Politics Joe BidenDonald Trump
KASU Newsroom
