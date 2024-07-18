RNC speakers want to separate the president from the person to show softer side of Trump

For updates from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, head to the NPR Network's live updates page. Plus: You can watch live video coverage from NPR of tonight's speeches. Here's how.

Before former President Donald Trump's marquee address tonight, the schedule of speakers has sought to show a softer, friendlier side of Trump than his persona as president and on the campaign trail.

Several employees of Trump's golf properties spoke about his character, like John Nieporte, the head golf pro at Trump International in Florida.

"For 25 years, I've seen his generosity and his remarkable character firsthand," Nieporte said. "He could have chosen a quiet life. He could have played more golf, but he cares deeply about America and our people, he just keeps working and he does it for us."

The leadup to Trump's nomination acceptance speech is also a lineup that largely avoids overshadowing the former president's big moment.

Trump's speech tonight is expected to be softer in tone and more focused on unity than his typical campaign remarks this year. Those speeches have painted a more dire picture of the country, frequently attacked President Biden and Democrats and used harsh language towards his opponents.

The attempted change in vibes during this week's convention comes as a majority of Americans don't believe Trump has the character to serve as president, according to an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll.

WWE exec-turned-small business administrator Linda McMahon calls Trump a fighter

Linda McMahon, who served for a time as the administrator of Trump's Small Business Administration, spoke from her perspective as a colleague, employee and friend of the former president.

McMahon, alongside her husband Vince, spent decades as the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) before running unsuccessfully for both of Connecticut's U.S. Senate seats in 2009 and 2010.

She served as Trump's small business administrator from 2017 to 2019, when she stepped down to join the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action. She introduced herself onstage as the chair of the America First Policy Institute, which was founded in 2021 by former Trump advisers.

McMahon opened with what she described as "probably not the typical Donald Trump story," recalling a time she met him at Mar-a-Lago for a meeting and watched a sweet interaction between him and his 4-year-old granddaughter.

"He kissed her on both cheeks, she took off his hat and mussed his hair, and he smiled with only the love that a grandfather could have given," she said, joining a long line of RNC speakers who have portrayed Trump as a loving family man.

McMahon said she first met Trump during her time at the WWE, when he "became part of some of the most compelling and highest-rated storylines in the company's history."

She said she was honored to serve in his cabinet at his invitation, and recalled her time traveling the country talking to business owners and job creators.

"They knew they had a president who understood them and fought for them," she said.

McMahon described Trump as a champion of job creation and "the best friend American workers have ever had in the White House." And, in true WWE fashion, she described him as "not only a fighter" but "a good man."

"He has the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior, and I believe that if necessary he would stand at the gates of hell to defend our country," she added.



Copyright 2024 NPR