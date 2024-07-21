© 2024 KASU
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden drops out of 2024 reelection race

KASU | By NPR Staff
Published July 21, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT
President Biden and Vice President Harris at a White House event on artificial intelligence on October 30, 2023.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
President Biden and Vice President Harris at a White House event on artificial intelligence on October 30, 2023.

Here's a live blog and updates from NPR of President Biden dropping out of the 2024 reelection race for president.

Click here to listen to NPR's Live Special Coverage of this announcement.

Live updates from NPR
NPR Staff
