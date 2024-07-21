These are stories related to the 2024 election.
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden drops out of 2024 reelection race
Here's a live blog and updates from NPR of President Biden dropping out of the 2024 reelection race for president.
Click here to listen to NPR's Live Special Coverage of this announcement.
Live updates from NPR
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, became the first Democrat in Congress to call for Biden's withdrawal on July 2, saying Biden had failed to reassure voters in…
Fresh off endorsing Harris, Biden is already asking voters to throw their financial support behind her.In a text message — using similar language from his…
Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist and consultant to members of the Congressional Black Caucus, said coalescing behind Harris is crucial for Black…
Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee."One of President Biden's first…
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran against Biden in the 2020 presidential primary before dropping out, endorsing him and sending young progressives his way,…
Former President Barack Obama released a lengthy statement praising Biden's service and decision to step aside, calling him "a patriot of the highest…
The Trump campaign is seeking to capitalize off Biden's decision to withdraw as the Democratic nominee, blasting its email list with a fundraising…
Vice President Harris said on Sunday that she plans to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination:“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for…
The United Auto Workers, in a statement, thanked President Biden "for his incredible term of service, and the leadership he has shown in putting country…
Vice President Harris said she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president in a statement released Sunday afternoon."I will do…