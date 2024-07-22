These are stories related to the 2024 election.
LIVE UPDATES: Democrats rally around V.P. Harris as Presidential nominee
Here's a live blog from NPR of President Biden dropping out of the 2024 reelection race for president and supporting Vice Pres. Harris as the Democratic nominee.
Live updates from NPR
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday commended Biden for his decision to exit the presidential race."President Joe Biden made the right decision for…
A growing number of Democratic National Convention state delegations are throwing their weight behind Vice President Harris for the Democratic…
Former President Donald Trump donated not once but twice to re-elect Kamala Harris as the attorney general of California. California records show that…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a top Biden campaign surrogate previously seen as a top contender to replace him, threw her support behind Harris on…
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who was rumored to be considering a run for the Democratic nomination against Vice President Harris, said Monday he is…
Here's what we know about Vice President Harris' and second gentleman Doug Emhoff's whereabouts over the weekend, hours before Biden left the race and…
Among the names rumored as a potential running mate for Harris is North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper — a Southern moderate and fierce advocate for abortion…
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, ending speculation about his own political future. "From protecting women's rights to…
Frank Luntz has conducted poll research for Ross Perot, Newt Gingrich and Rudy Giuliani. He said that after seeing the response from donors to Vice…
Who Harris might pick as a running mate is being closely watched. One name that has been rumored is Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear — a red-state Democrat who…