© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

LIVE UPDATES: Democrats rally around V.P. Harris as Presidential nominee

KASU | By NPR Staff
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:31 AM CDT
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, in Wilmington, Del.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, in Wilmington, Del.

Here's a live blog from NPR of President Biden dropping out of the 2024 reelection race for president and supporting Vice Pres. Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Refresh your browser for the latest updates.

Live updates from NPR
Load More

Tags
Politics NPR Politics
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff