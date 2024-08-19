Connect to the Democratic National Convention 2024 on KASU

These are stories related to the 2024 election.
It’s been a long day, but we made it — the first night of the Democratic National Convention is a wrap!Speakers included a who’s who of Democratic…
Celebrities and musicians often pop up at political conventions, and this week’s Democratic National Convention is no different. Though James Taylor’s…
At the end of his address, President Biden acknowledged his age contributing to the end of his reelection campaign.“I’ve been too young to be in the…
After President Biden delivered remarks to pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, the two embraced onstage and a beaming Harris expressed her…
President Biden reflected on his presidency, ending his remarks by reciting a quote from the song "American Anthem" by Gene Scheer."The work and prayers…
President Biden is still closing out the night and using his time at the podium to endorse Harris, slam Trump and discuss his own achievements while in…
President Biden walked onto the DNC stage, wiping his eyes and sharing a long embrace with his daughter, Ashley Biden, who introduced the keynote…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was introduced by Hadley Duvall, a young Kentuckian who survived rape and sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather as a 12…
Ashley Biden, the youngest child of President Biden, painted a more personal picture of her father, sharing stories of him as a parent and as a political…
Roughly an hour behind schedule, but President Joe Biden has taken the stage at Chicago's United Center to raucous applause.He walked out to Jackie…