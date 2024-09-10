These are stories related to the 2024 election.
WATCH: Harris and Trump in the ABC News Presidential Debate
President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election on Tuesday, moderated by ABC News. The debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT and is expected to last 90 minutes. It’s being moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis. (ABC News / YouTube)
Editor's Note: NPR said they are providing a live blog of the debate. We will post that live blog here as soon as it is available. It will also be available on their website, NPR.org.