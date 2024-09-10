© 2024 KASU
2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

WATCH: Harris and Trump in the ABC News Presidential Debate

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT
President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election on Tuesday, moderated by ABC News. The debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT and is expected to last 90 minutes. It’s being moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis. (ABC News / YouTube)

ABC News Presidential Debate in Philadelphia will be between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis are moderating.

Editor's Note: NPR said they are providing a live blog of the debate. We will post that live blog here as soon as it is available. It will also be available on their website, NPR.org.

Politics Donald TrumpKamala Harris
KASU Newsroom
