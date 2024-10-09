© 2024 KASU
2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

Arkansas U.S. District 2 PBS Debate

KASU | By Arkansas PBS
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:10 AM CDT
Before casting your ballot this fall, get to know the candidates and their stances on important issues. Arkansas PBS aired live coverage of the U.S. District 2 debate on Oct. 7, 2024 featuring incumbent Rep. French Hill (R) and Marcus Jones (D). A panel of reporters questioned the candidate, in this debate featuring independent journalist Steve Brawner, Arkansas Business Editor Hunter Field and KARK reporter Caitrin Assaf, with Steve Barnes moderating. Candidate participation in a press conference immediately after the debate was at each candidates' discretion, with only Jones opting to take part.

Arkansas PBS hosted candidates Rep. French Hill (R) and Marcus Jones (D) for a debate moderated by Steve Barnes.
Politics Arkansas PBS2024 Debates French HillMarcus Jones Election 2024
Arkansas PBS
For more than 55 years, Arkansas PBS has served as a daily and essential resource for Arkansans. They empower learners of all ages and educate, inform, entertain, and inspire the community by creating, sharing, celebrating, and driving conversation around Arkansas stories. Learn more at myarkansaspbs.org.
