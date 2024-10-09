Arkansas U.S. District 2 PBS Debate

Before casting your ballot this fall, get to know the candidates and their stances on important issues. Arkansas PBS aired live coverage of the U.S. District 2 debate on Oct. 7, 2024 featuring incumbent Rep. French Hill (R) and Marcus Jones (D). A panel of reporters questioned the candidate, in this debate featuring independent journalist Steve Brawner, Arkansas Business Editor Hunter Field and KARK reporter Caitrin Assaf, with Steve Barnes moderating. Candidate participation in a press conference immediately after the debate was at each candidates' discretion, with only Jones opting to take part.