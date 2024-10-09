© 2024 KASU
2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

Arkansas U.S. District 3 PBS Debate

KASU | By Arkansas PBS
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:04 AM CDT
Before casting your ballots this fall, get to know the candidates and their stances on important issues. Arkansas PBS brings you live coverage of U.S. District 1 debate featuring candidates Steve Womack (R), Caitlin Draper (D), and Bobby Wilson (L). The debate features questions from a panel of journalists with moderator Steve Barnes. Press conferences will be held immediately following each debate at the candidates' discretion.

Arkansas PBS hosted candidates Steve Womack (R), Caitlin Draper (D), and Bobby Wilson (L) for a debate moderated by Steve Barnes.
