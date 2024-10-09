These are stories related to the 2024 election.
Arkansas U.S. District 3 PBS Debate
Before casting your ballots this fall, get to know the candidates and their stances on important issues. Arkansas PBS brings you live coverage of U.S. District 1 debate featuring candidates Steve Womack (R), Caitlin Draper (D), and Bobby Wilson (L). The debate features questions from a panel of journalists with moderator Steve Barnes. Press conferences will be held immediately following each debate at the candidates' discretion.
