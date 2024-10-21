ASU TV Arkansas Senate District 20 Political Debate

The School of Media and Journalism welcomes candidates from Arkansas District 20 for a debate in the ASU TV studio. The School of Media and Journalism welcomes candidates from Arkansas District 20 for a debate in the ASU TV studio. Candidates who will be participating in the debate are Erica Askeland for the Democratic Party and Dan Sullivan for the Republican Party. This debate is sponsored by the following: KLEK, KASU, ASU-TV, The Herald Red Wolf Radio. (ASU-TV / YouTube)