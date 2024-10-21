© 2024 KASU
ASU TV Jonesboro Mayoral Political Debate

Published October 21, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT
The School of Media and Journalism welcomes Jonesboro Mayoral candidates for a debate in the ASU TV studio. Candidates who will be participating are LJ Bryant, Harold Copenhaver, Thomas Elwood, and Jeremy Terrell. This debate is sponsored by the following: KLEK, KASU, ASU-TV, and The Herald Red Wolf Radio. (ASU-TV / YouTube)

Candidates from the Jonesboro Mayoral race debate in the ASU TV studio. Participating candidates in the debate are Harold Copenhaver, L.J. Bryant, Thomas Elwood, and Jeremy Terrell.
Tags
Politics ASU-TVElection 20242024 Debates Jonesboro Mayor