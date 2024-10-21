These are stories related to the 2024 election.
ASU TV Jonesboro Mayoral Political Debate
The School of Media and Journalism welcomes Jonesboro Mayoral candidates for a debate in the ASU TV studio. Candidates who will be participating are LJ Bryant, Harold Copenhaver, Thomas Elwood, and Jeremy Terrell. This debate is sponsored by the following: KLEK, KASU, ASU-TV, and The Herald Red Wolf Radio. (ASU-TV / YouTube)
