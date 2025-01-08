State Sen. Kim Hammer announces 2026 bid for Arkansas Secretary of State

State Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said Monday (Jan. 6) he will run for Arkansas Secretary of State in 2026. Hammer has served in the State Senate since 2019 and previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2010 through 2018.

“It has been one of my great joys in life to serve the people of Arkansas as a legislator,” said Hammer. “I would like to continue to serve Arkansans as their Secretary of State. If elected, I will use my experience and work with both the legislative and administrative branches of government for the overall good and benefit of Arkansans.”

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office oversees the elections division at the state capitol, cares for the state capitol grounds and facilities, and leads the business and commercial services division that handles records trademarks, files notary public certifications, and other corporate filings.

Gov. Sarah Sanders appointed Cole Jester to finish out the term of Secretary of State that now Treasurer John Thurston held. Jester cannot run for Secretary of State in 2026. No other candidates have announced for the office.

Talk Business & Politics Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.

During his time in the legislature, Sen. Hammer has worked on election reform measures. He said that as Secretary of State he will continue to work with county clerks and election commissioners across the state to keep Arkansas elections running smoothly so voters can continue to have confidence in the process. Hammer said his “pro-business record shows that I will work to eliminate bureaucracy and red tape.”

“Arkansas has one of the most prestigious capitol grounds in the nation. My goal would be to preserve the integrity, safety, and beauty of the capitol grounds,” Hammer said.

Hammer represents Senate District 16, which includes parts of Saline County and southwestern Pulaski County. He is chair of the Senate Efficiency Committee and a member of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Joint Retirement and Social Security Committee, the Joint Budget Committee, the Arkansas Legislative Council and Legislative Joint Auditing Committee. He is a member of the Legislative Facilities Committee.

He and his wife, Karen, have two sons and a daughter. Hammer is pastor of the Saline Missionary Baptist Church in Tull and has been in the ministry since 1978.

This story originally appeared on Talk Business & Politics.