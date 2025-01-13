Countdown to the 95th General Assembly: Local State Representatives’ Bills

Monday, Jan. 13, marks the beginning of the 95th General Assembly, also known as the Arkansas Legislative Session. Bill filing began on Nov. 15, 2024. KASU News has compiled and summarized bills from State Representatives.

Joey L Carr (R) District 34

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

Frances Cavenaugh (R) District 30

HB1045 - To place certain requirements on an individual planning a crop residue burn; to address the liability of an individual who has followed crop residue burn requirements; and to provide civil penalties.

If passed, HB1045 will establish specific requirements and regulations for conducting crop residue burns in Arkansas. HB1045 will also address liability protections for individuals who follow guidelines and implement civil penalties for violations.

Crop residue burns would require approval from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and adherence to the Arkansas Voluntary Smoke Management Guidelines for Row Crop Burning for Row Crop Burning. Crop residue burns would be allowed in counties with burn bans unless the Forestry Division declares all burning unsafe.

The bill also states individuals who comply with the requirements are generally not liable for damages caused by fires, smoke, or reignited smoldering fires. Liability applies if the claimant proves negligence in the planning, implementation, or execution of the burn.

Civil penalties for violations include a $25,000 fine for the first violation, a $50,000 fine for the second violation, and $75,000 for each subsequent violation. Penalties can be appealed under the Arkansas Administrative Procedure Act. The collected penalties will be allocated to the Agri Scholarship Program.

Jimmy Gazaway (R) District 31

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

Steve Hollowell (R) District 37

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed

.

Wayne Long (R) District 39

HB1078 - To amend Arkansas law concerning runoff elections, and to provide for a runoff election for candidates for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This bill specifically addresses when candidates for the Senate or House of Representatives do not achieve a majority vote in a general election. The bill states that a runoff election will occur 4 weeks after the general election.

There is a tie-breaking procedure if two candidates in the runoff election do not receive an equal number of votes. The State Board of Election Commissioners will determine the winner by lot during an open public meeting with the candidates present.

This runoff provision does not apply to: Statewide constitutional officers such as the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Judicial offices, including Justices of the Supreme Court, Judges of the Court of Appeals, and Circuit or District Judges or Prosecuting Attorneys and Constables.

HJR1005 - Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to create the Arkansas Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

This joint resolution proposed an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to create an “Arkansas Taxpayer Bill of Rights" which would put budget restrictions on the General Assembly.

If passed, beginning on July 1, 2027, a three-fourths vote in each house of the General Assembly would be required to create new taxes or fees, increase existing tax or fee rates, extend exporting taxes or fees, or amend laws to cause new revenue increases.

It would also make general revenue spending increases limited to 2% annually. Exemptions would apply for settlements or emergencies. Excess revenues beyond the spending cap will be directed to a Catastrophic Reserve Fund until it equals 20% of the prior year’s expenditures.

The resolution contains many other means for handling excess revenues and focusing on fiscal restraint.

Jon Milligan (R) District 33

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

Johnny Rye (R) District 36

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

Bart Schulz (R) District 28

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

Dwight Tosh (R) District 38

HB1049 - To amend Arkansas Law Concerning Criminal Offenses, and to criminalize unlawful squatting.

HB1049 outlines specific conditions under which squatting is considered a crime and associated penalties. Unlawful squatting outlined in the bill includes entering another person’s property knowingly and residing on the premises without lawful authority.

It is also considered unlawful if a person lacks documentation of any of the following; a deed or mortgage statement in their name, a lease agreement signed by the property owner of their representative, or a receipt or reliable proof of rent payment dated within the last 60 days.

If passed the bill would make unlawful squatting a Class B misdemeanor. The bill also states law enforcement agencies are prohibited from accepting unlawful squatting reports unless made by the property owner or an authorized representative of the property owner.

HB1050 - To Separate the offices of sheriff and tax collector in Poinsett County

HB1050, if passed, would make the sheriff and tax collector in Poinsett County become distinct roles and separate the two offices effective January 1st, 2027.

According to the bill, at the 2026 general election, Poinsett County voters will elect a separate sheriff and a separate tax collector. Both roles would be required to provide bonds. The compensation for both offices and other allowances will be determined by the Poinsett County Quorum Court.

Jeremy Wooldridge (R) District 1

At the time of publication, no bills had been filed.

