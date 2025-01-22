Arkansas Governor Sanders launches 2026 campaign, raises over $1 million at Little Rock and Jonesboro events

Gov. Sarah Sanders has kicked off her 2026 re-election campaign in January, rolling out her first TV commercial, raising more than $1 million, and announcing her campaign staff.

In recent weeks, Sanders held fundraisers in Little Rock and Jonesboro and raised over $1 million, her campaign said.

“I am grateful for the strong and generous support as we kickoff my re-election campaign, and I’m proud of the work my administration has done to make the Natural State the best place to live, work, and raise a family. But there’s still more to do,” said Sanders. “This is a critical moment in our history. We’re defending our freedom and protecting everything we love about our state and country. I’m working with President Trump and charging full speed ahead with a bold, conservative agenda.”

Sanders announced four senior staff personnel for her 2026 re-election campaign. They are Campaign Manager Jordan Powell, Senior Advisor Chris Caldwell, Finance Director Cathy Lanier, and Director of Accounting and Compliance Megan Turner.

“These proven and talented individuals have been crucial to my political operation over the last several years and will help lead us to another victory in 2026. Arkansas has what it takes to compete at the top, and in my second term we will continue delivering transformational education reform, lower taxes, and safer communities,” added Sanders.

Powell is a campaign strategist who has served as a consultant, communications advisor, ad maker, and digital expert for gubernatorial, congressional, state house, and issue campaigns across the country. He most recently served as director of public affairs in Gov. Sanders’ office. Before that he was senior advisor and deputy campaign manager for the Governor’s 2022 campaign.

Caldwell is the owner of Caldwell Consulting, an Arkansas-based lobbying and political consulting firm, and serves as an Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner. He was the campaign manager for Gov. Sanders’ 2022 victory. Prior to that, he served as federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority during President Trump’s first term. He also worked for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., from 2010 to 2018, and managed his 2016 re-election campaign.

Lanier is a political fundraiser based in Arkansas. She led the record-breaking fundraising efforts of the 2022 Sarah for Governor campaign and has previously worked for U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin and Lt. Governor Leslie Rutledge.

Turner is a certified public accountant and graduate of Ouachita Baptist University. She spent 10 years in public accounting and business before joining the political field. Turner specializes in state and federal campaign finance and served as Director of Accounting and Compliance for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as similar roles for numerous other campaigns and political action committees.

Sanders’ TV ad, which began airing this week, is part of a six-figure statewide ad buy.

