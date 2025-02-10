How Arkansas ACCESS may impact community colleges

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders proposed a new policy during her State of the State address that could have lasting impacts on community colleges across Arkansas.

During her address, Sanders introduced a new policy called Arkansas ACCESS that she said would give all Arkansans the ability to pursue higher education.

“For far too long, students have been told a lie that the only way to be successful is to get a four-year degree right out of high school,” Sanders said.

Although no official bill has been presented yet, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Black River Technical College Brad Baine said Black River has already started preparing for Arkansas ACCESS and is excited for the impact it may have.

“Anytime we can widen the funnel for students to come to a two-year college, get high-quality training, get them out in the workforce and expedite that with minimal impact on their finances is something that we’re all about,” Baine said.

Sanders said Arkansas ACCESS will allow Arkansans to submit only one application and use it for any state-supported college in Arkansas.

Baine said he has heard from many parents who wish the application process was more streamlined, but as someone who works in higher ed, he understands the need for multiple application documents.

To address the high cost of higher education, Sanders said Arkansas ACCESS will put state funding behind all types of degrees and expand scholarships to associate degrees and non-degree certificates.

Baine said additional funding through Arkansas ACCESS could be used at Black River to assist students who face challenges off campus such as child care and transportation.

“I’m hoping that this ACCESS will allow individuals who are facing just an array of challenges or deterrents to offset that so they can come here and focus on their studies,” Baine said.

Also in her address, Sanders said Arkansas ACCESS will allow college instructors to be fired for “wasting time indoctrinating students.”

“Arkansas students go to our colleges and universities to be educated, not to be bombarded with anti-American, historically illiterate woke nonsense,” Sanders said.

In a press conference after Sanders’ address, House Minority Leader Andrew Collins said her education policy is risky. He said allowing professors to be fired for perceived woke nonsense sounds like it politicizes the profession, something higher education is trying to avoid.

Baine said from his understanding of the proposed bill, two year colleges that emphasize technical and workforce training will be impacted the most in terms of resources, opportunities and enrollment growth.

Baine said Black River has been in contact with the governor and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education in regard to the proposed bill. He said Black River will stay up to date with the policy as it takes shape.

“We’ll just continue to do what the rest of the colleges are doing and we’ll keep our finger on the pulse and see how it impacts us and our students,” Baine said

