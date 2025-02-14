Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker dies at 81

From Talk Business & Politics:

Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker died in Little Rock on Thursday (Feb. 13) at the age of 81 after battling an illness.

Tucker, a Democrat, was a former Arkansas governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. Congressman, and prosecuting attorney. He was a major player in Arkansas politics from the 1970’s through the 1990’s and was nearly elected U.S. Senator in an epic race against the late David Pryor in 1978.

Tucker served as the 43rd governor of Arkansas from 1992-1996. He was elected Lt. Governor in 1990 and elevated to governor when then-Gov. Bill Clinton was elected U.S. President. Tucker won re-election in 1994, but was snared in the Whitewater scandal and resigned from office in 1996.

Previously, Tucker served as Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney, Arkansas Attorney General, and U.S. Congressman representing the 2nd district of Central Arkansas. His political star dimmed after being defeated by then-Gov. David Pryor for the U.S. Senate in a historic 1978 runoff election.

Tucker had great success outside of politics as an attorney and businessman making his fortune in real estate development and cable TV operations across the U.S. and overseas.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Jim Guy Tucker was born on June 13, 1943, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to James Guy and Willie Maude (White) Tucker. His family moved to Little Rock when he was a child, and he was educated in public schools. He graduated from Harvard with a BA in government in 1964, after which he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Despite two appeals, Tucker was discharged for health reasons after three months. Stints in 1965 and 1967 in Vietnam as a civilian war correspondent became a source of exposure for Tucker as he recorded them in his book, “Arkansas Men at War.” After finishing work in Vietnam, Tucker returned to Arkansas to complete a law degree and pursue a political career.

When Tucker rose to governor in December 1992, he tackled a Medicaid funding crisis in Arkansas by successfully passing a soft drink tax in a special session. In his first regular session, he enacted criminal justice and economic development reforms and invested savings in state agency budgets into an expanded public education agenda.

He tried two special elections after he was re-elected in 1994. One effort was to rewrite the Arkansas Constitution and a second special election aimed to pass a $3.5 billion highway bond program. Both efforts failed at the ballot box.

By 1996, Tucker’s business dealings in an Arkansas development in the 1980’s had come under scrutiny of Whitewater special prosecutor Kenneth Starr, who was investigating a failed land deal involving Bill and Hillary Clinton. Tucker was convicted of misapplying funds from a $150,000 bank loan in May 1996 and announced plans to resign from office in July.

On the day of his planned resignation, which would elevate Lt. Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, Tucker expressed reservations and backed down. With political pressure from his own party, he quickly rescinded his decision and resigned.

Tucker is survived by his wife, Betty, and four children.

