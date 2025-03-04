Follow NPR's annotated fact check of President Trump's address to Congress

Updated March 04, 2025 at 21:43 PM ET

President Trump is delivering an address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol tonight, six weeks into his second term. Since his inauguration, he has worked briskly to try to radically reshape the government and signed dozens of executive orders, many upending policies created by former President Biden. Trump is expected to take stock of what he's done so far and lay out his vision for the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

Unlawful border crossings

TRUMP: "Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border, and I deployed the U.S. military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country, and what a job they've done. As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded ever. They heard my words and they chose not to come."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had about 30,000 encounters with migrants attempting to cross the U.S. borders illegally in January, the agency reported . The agency has not reported the numbers for February.

Trump's claim is not true. CBP has been recording apprehensions since 1925 . In 1935, there were only 11,000 apprehensions nationwide for the full year. During President Biden's administration, unlawful crossings nationwide hit an all-time high in 2022 — CBP reported more than 2.2 million encounters. However, Biden's last full month in office, December 2024, saw about 48,000 encounters.

— Sergio Martínez-Beltrán , Immigration Correspondent

Eggs

TRUMP: "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control – the egg prices out of control — and we are working hard to get it back down."

Overall, grocery prices have begun to level off, rising less than 2% between January 2024 and January 2025. But many people still experience supermarket sticker shock. Eggs have been a particular sore spot lately, with prices jumping 53% over the last year. That's largely due to the ongoing challenge of avian flu , which has forced egg farmers to slaughter tens of millions of egg-laying chickens. The shortfall in egg supply has been compounded by panic buying — similar to what happened with toilet paper in 2020 — leading some stores to limit egg purchases. Last week, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a $1 billion effort to combat avian flu , including $500 million for new sanitary precautions at egg farms. The USDA is also exploring vaccination for laying hens and increasing the supply of imported eggs.

— Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent

Energy production

TRUMP: "The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We are opening up many of those power plants right now. And frankly we have never seen anything like it."

President Trump has promised to boost fossil fuel production, but the U.S. is already producing record amounts of oil and natural gas. Even though lease auctions and pipeline construction slowed during the Biden administration, crude oil production in 2023 reached 12.9 million barrels a day, eclipsing the previous record set in 2019. 2023 was also a record year for domestic production of natural gas . Much of the domestic boom in oil and gas production is the result of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" techniques.

Recent years have also seen rapid growth in solar and wind power , while coal has continued to decline as a source of electricity.

Trump is hostile to wind energy production . On his first day back in the White House, he signed an executive order temporarily blocking federal leases for offshore wind farms and halting permits for wind projects on land and offshore.

— Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent

