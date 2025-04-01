House State Agencies Committee whittles constitutional amendment proposals to 5

The Arkansas House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs on Monday (March 31) narrowed down its choices for potential constitutional amendments to refer to voters in November 2026.

The full legislature is allowed to refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments per regular legislative session. Typically, the House refers one measure and the Senate refers another measure, and the chambers alternate a third referral every other session.

The five measures the House panel recommended for further consideration by ranking their choices in order of preference were:

HJR 1018 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle – The Citizens Only Voting Amendment, which would provide that only a citizen of the United States meeting the qualifications of an elector under the Arkansas Constitution may vote in an election in this state.

HJR 1014 by Rep. Howard Beaty, Jr., R-Crossett – a constitutional amendment concerning economic development in the state of Arkansas; and authorizing the General Assembly to provide for the creation of economic development districts to promote economic development.

HJR 1017 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle – a constitutional amendment providing that a proposed statewide initiated act or constitutional amendment shall become a law when approved by a majority of the votes cast in the election and a majority of the counties of the state.

HJR 1016 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle – a constitutional amendment to repeal the provision of Arkansas Constitution, Article 5, § 1, allowing the sponsor of an initiative or referendum petition to correct or amend a petition.

HJR 1009 by Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood – an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to be known as the Arkansas Victims’ Bill of Rights; and to provide rights for victims of misdemeanor and felony offenses, including victims in the adult and juvenile justice systems.

The House State Agencies Committee will meet again on Wednesday and hear from the sponsors of the resolutions. The committee can vote on which measures to refer forward.

In other committee business, the House State Agencies committee passed a bill to prohibit ranked choice voting for a candidate to any local, state, or federal elective office. HB 1706, by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, will now be heard by the Arkansas House.

And the committee cleared HB 1886 by Rep. Shad Pearce, R-Batesville, which would designate the labrador retriever as the official canine of the state of Arkansas.

