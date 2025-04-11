4 takeaways from the week: In a world that craves stability, Trump brings the chaos

President Trump's trade war dominated the week, sending global markets reeling. He then put a 90-day pause on some tariffs, but left a 10% across-the-board tariff and ramped up his standoff with China. … The Supreme Court also gave Trump a green light on deportations and government firings — for now. … Congress squeezed through a measure that paves the path for Trump's legislative agenda in one "big, beautiful bill." … And Trump continued his campaign of retribution against those who've stood in his way.

Here are four takeaways from week 12 in our continued look at President Trump's first 100 days in office:

1. How Trump has handled tariffs shows the furthest thing from stability and predictability. His team says that's the point, but most don't appear to be buying it.

On multiple occasions, Trump has referred to himself as "an extremely stable genius." This week, though, put in stark relief the chaos that has so often defined Trump's time in the White House. Some are still trying to sell Trump's strategy as The Art of the Deal.

"No one creates leverage for himself like President Trump," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this week. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that 70 countries have reached out to make "tailor-made deals."

There have been mixed messages from Trump advisers — some insisting that the tariffs are permanent, others saying they're a negotiation tactic. Trump himself said they can be "both."

"There can be permanent tariffs — and there can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs," Trump told reporters.

Trump seemed to dig in on tariffs while talking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday. He pushed back against a reporter's question of whether there's a threshold of pain that he's willing to tolerate in the markets.

"I think your question is so stupid," Trump said. "I mean, I think it's just — well, I don't want anything to go down. But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."

Two more days of a market in the red ensued. By Wednesday morning, he was advising people in ALL CAPS on social media: "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY."

"BE COOL!" he said in another. "Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!"

But, by the end of the day, Trump apparently had reached his threshold of market pain. He reversed course, ditching some of the tariffs, because, he said, people "were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid."

The market rallied Wednesday, but with Trump increasing tariffs to 145% on China, by Thursday, the Dow was down again. And, remember, China has leverage, too, because it buys a lot of U.S. government debt, and they seem to have every intention of using it.

The reality is a lot of damage has already been done — not just to 401(k)s and small businesses stateside, who rely on global supply chains, but also to relationships with trade partners around the world.

Who knows what next week will hold, but right now people just don't like Trump's tariff policy. Only 39% said they approve of his handling of trade, according to a Quinnipiac poll, and 7-in-10 think his tariff policies will hurt the U.S. economy in the short term.

Trump advisers continue to tell people that despite all that to "trust in Trump." The one thing Trump can hang his hat on is that message seems to be getting through to his base. Even though 53% overall in the same survey said they think, in the long term, the tariffs will hurt the economy, almost 9-in-10 Republicans said they think they will help.

2. The Supreme Court gives Trump a green light — for now.

The Trump administration had lost case after case in lower courts. But Trump continues to push the boundaries when it comes to freezing grants to universities, firings of federal workers and deportations — and he's hoping the conservative majority at the Supreme Court helps him out.

This week, the Supreme Court did come down on Trump's side, giving him a temporary green light to continue deporting people through the Alien Enemies Act, firing probationary workers and keeping leaders at agencies he feels are "hostile" to his agenda out of those agencies.

The court seems to be trying to walk a line. ABC's Devin Dwyer writes that "the high court's conservative majority has been neither a rubber stamp for the president nor an aggressive check on his prerogative. Instead, it has been a narrowly divided stickler for civil procedure, charting a cautious approach to explosive political disputes. In most cases, it has said very little about the substance of Trump's actions."

The court on Thursday night said the Trump administration had to "facilitate" a Maryland man's return, who the government acknowledges was improperly deported. But it didn't require it or give a timeline for when to do so by.

As much as Chief Justice John Roberts would likely love to continue that approach and try to toe a line away from politics, that approach won't last forever, especially as Trump continues to test the constitutional limits.

3. Trump's legislative agenda gets a big step forward.

The House approved a budget framework narrowly Thursday, 216-214, that paves the path for Congress to pass Trump's "big, beautiful bill" — that's expected to include Trump's proposed broad tax cuts — eventually. It's complicated, but, in short, the House and Senate have now passed the same framework, and that unlocks a process known as budget reconciliation that only requires 51 votes to pass in the Senate and avoid a filibuster.

Passage of the House bill was a big win for Speaker Mike Johnson. Conservatives had threatened to tank it, and Johnson had to scrap a vote on it Wednesday night because of it. The Senate initially identified $4 billion in cuts — essentially nothing on the scale of federal spending — while House conservatives want $1.5 trillion. So to get something Republicans in both chambers can agree to isn't going to be easy.

4. Trump continues his campaign of retribution.

Trump vowed "retribution" for his 2020 election loss as a candidate and, in office, has certainly followed through with his vendettas. On Wednesday, he signed executive orders targeting a law firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems, which won a nearly $788 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, and he went after two former Trump 1.0 officials.

They included Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, who penned an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times and then wrote a book about his experience, as well as Chris Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA.

The executive order strips Krebs of any security clearances, labels him a "risk" and calls him a "significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his government authority." As head of CISA, Krebs repeatedly tried to reassure Americans of the integrity of the vote — and he disavowed mis- and disinformation. This executive order makes the extraordinary pronouncement that he "falsely and baselessly denied that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen." So the administration has targeted anyone who appears to get in the way of Trump's agenda — and propaganda.

Here's a day-by-day look at what happened in the past week:

Friday, April 4:

Jobs report shows the country added 228,000 jobs and unemployment ticked up to 4.2%.

Nationwide anti-Trump protests planned for the weekend.

Trump extends TikTok shutdown another 75 days. This is Trump's second extension.

Trump plans to pause federal funds to Brown and call for restrictions at Harvard. Princeton also says several dozen research grants were frozen to them as well, according to reporting by Reuters.

Judge rules Trump administration has to bring back Maryland man deported by mistake within three days.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that Trump's tariffs raise the risk of higher inflation and slower growth.

By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court allows the administration to freeze millions of dollars in grant funding for diversity and instructional programs at public and private universities, including $65 million in teacher training.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, websites devoted to climate change and weather research scheduled to shut down at midnight.

The Dow drops 2,000 points or 5.5% on the heels of Trump's tariffs. China also issued retaliatory tariffs of 34%.

Politico reports that the acting administrator of FEMA "was given a lie detector test … to determine if he leaked details of a private meeting concerning efforts to dramatically shrink FEMA."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Denmark's foreign minister release very different readouts of their meeting. Rubio mentions NATO paying more for its own security. The Danish foreign minister bluntly notes that he "made it crystal clear that claims and statements about annexing Greenland are not only unacceptable and disrespectful. They amount to a violation of international law."

Saturday:

Elon Musk swipes at Peter Navarro, one of Trump's top trade advisers, after a Navarro appearance on CNN defending Trump's tariffs: "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem," Musk wrote in a post on X.

Senate Republicans approve a budget plan, but House Republican fiscal hawks come out against it.

People protest Trump's presidency at events in all 50 states.

President Obama spoke at Hamilton College in Upstate New York: "It is up to all of us to fix this," Obama said, including "the citizen, the ordinary person who says, 'No, that's not right.'" He said he is "more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don't give up students who are exercising their right to free speech."

The attorney who argued the Maryland deportation case on behalf of the administration has been placed on leave by Justice Department. At one point during the hearing, he said the man who was deported on administrative error "should not have been removed."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement: "At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States. Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences."

Musk says in an event hosted by the Italian prime minister: "I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move, ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America."

Trump meets with the Major League Baseball World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at the White House.

Sunday:

Trump on Air Force One describes tariffs to reporters as "medicine." He also insists that he won a seniors golf tournament. The Palm Beach Post notes: "Trump managed a golf trifecta — he attended, played or competed at all three of his Trump National Golf Club sites in Florida — after arriving April 3, 2025, for a four-day stay in his home state."

notes: "Trump managed a golf trifecta — he attended, played or competed at all three of his Trump National Golf Club sites in Florida — after arriving April 3, 2025, for a four-day stay in his home state." The U.S. revokes visas for people from South Sudan. A civil war is happening in neighboring Sudan.

Washington City Paper 's Tom Sherwood reports there are plans for Trump to hold a military parade June 14 in Washington. It would stretch 4 miles, from the Pentagon to the White House. June 14 is the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. It is also Trump's 79th birthday. Plans for a similar parade were curtailed in 2018 because of logistics and cost. Instead, there were flyovers but the day was dampened by rain.

's Tom Sherwood reports there are plans for Trump to hold a military parade June 14 in Washington. It would stretch 4 miles, from the Pentagon to the White House. June 14 is the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. It is also Trump's 79th birthday. Plans for a similar parade were curtailed in 2018 because of logistics and cost. Instead, there were flyovers but the day was dampened by rain. U.S. strikes in Yemen kill at least six. Trump posted a video of the bombing that suggested a larger death toll.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an influential vaccine skeptic, says the MMR vaccine is "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles."

Monday:

Tuesday:

Trump's U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer defended Trump's tariffs, calling this "a moment of drastic, overdue change." During the hearing, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. , asked, "Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong?"

Trump says at a National Republican Campaign Committee dinner that there's "no chance" he would support a Senate tariff bill that curtails some of his powers in implementing them. "Oh, that's what I need. I need some guy telling me how to negotiate," he said facetiously.

Colorado Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd, who co-sponsored House legislation with Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. on scaling back presidential tariff power, tried to downplay a split with Trump: "This isn't a political issue for me," Hurd said. "I believe Congress must reclaim its constitutionally mandated authority, and I would support this measure regardless of who is in the White House."

The administration fired another female military leader, Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield. She had been branded a "woke ideologue" in a December letter from a conservative group to now-Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the New York Times reports.

reports. The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to fire over 16,000 probationary employees from the federal government, at least for now.

Trump meets with Republican lawmakers to talk about the Senate-passed reconciliation framework. Leavitt says Trump is in favor of it and expects House Republicans to pass it. House Republicans are moving forward with the bill despite not having the votes at this point.

Some states are pushing back on the Department of Education's mandate to comply with eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion elements in schools or lose federal funding.

The IRS agrees to share tax information of immigrants in the country without permanent legal status. The IRS previously didn't in an effort to get immigrants to pay taxes. They paid about $97 billion in taxes in 2022, including about $60 billion to the federal government, according to an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

The Washington Post reports: "Acting IRS commissioner Melanie Krause announced plans to resign after administration officials sidestepped her and senior IRS executives to get that deal done. She had also begun to feel increasingly shut out by U.S. DOGE Service officials, who were calling many of the shots at the IRS."

reports: "Acting IRS commissioner Melanie Krause announced plans to resign after administration officials sidestepped her and senior IRS executives to get that deal done. She had also begun to feel increasingly shut out by U.S. DOGE Service officials, who were calling many of the shots at the IRS." Leavitt says Trump "directed" his trade team to create "tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal." She says almost 70 countries have reached out since Trump's tariff announcement last week.

After an early rally, the stock market closed down, as optimism for trade deals faded. The Dow had gone up more than 1,400 points, but wound up down 0.8%. The S&P fell 1.6%. The Nasdaq dropped more than 2%. The market hit its lowest level in a year.

The AP reports that tourism has plummeted to the U.S. since Trump has taken office: The "National Travel and Tourism Office released preliminary figures Tuesday showing visits to the U.S. from overseas fell 11.6% in March compared to the same month last year. The figures did not include arrivals from Canada, which is scheduled to report tourism data later this week, or land crossings from Mexico. But air travel from Mexico dropped 23%."

Park Service restores pages referencing Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. "Changes to the Underground Railroad page on the National Park Service's website were made without approval from NPS leadership nor Department leadership," NPS spokeswoman Rachel Pawlitz said in email to the AP. "The webpage was immediately restored to its original content."

A federal judge, a Trump appointee, says the Trump administration's exclusion of the AP from the White House is unconstitutional. "The Government offers no other plausible explanation for its treatment of the AP," the judge writes. "The Constitution forbids viewpoint discrimination, even in a nonpublic forum like the Oval Office." The AP, however, was not immediately restored because the judge gave the administration until Sunday to appeal.

The White House announces that El Salvador's president will visit the U.S. Monday followed by Italy's Georgia Meloni Thursday.

The Washington Post gives Vice President Vance four Pinocchios for saying in an interview on Fox News: "You see our Social Security system -- 40% of the people who are calling are actually committing fraud."

gives Vice President Vance four Pinocchios for saying in an interview on Fox News: "You see our Social Security system -- 40% of the people who are calling are actually committing fraud." RFK Jr. tells CBS News: "The federal government's position, my position, is that people should get the measles vaccine." But "the government should not be mandating those."

Trump says the European Union has to buy $350 billion of U.S. energy to end the trade war. The EU hits back with 25% tariffs on a broad set of U.S. goods, like whiskey and motorcycles.

The administration freezes almost $2 billion in funds to Cornell and Northwestern.

Wednesday:

Thursday:

There was a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S. A Russian-American ballet dancer, who had made a pro-Ukraine donation, had been jailed in Russia for more than a year. Trump's effort to get her released was at the request of a close Trump associate, Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO. "I appreciate the ballerina who was released," Trump said. "That was at the request of a very good friend of all of ours, actually. Dana White called me and he said it's the friend or the relationship of one of the fighters for UFC or one of the fighters, and Dana is an incredible guy."

The House passes a bill related to voting that would require sweeping changes to voter registration, including requiring those signing up to present documents proving U.S. citizenship. The SAVE Act, or Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, passed 220-208 with all Republicans and four Democrats voting in favor.

Wednesday's stock rally fades, as U.S.-China trade war intensifies. The Dow closed down 2.5% after going up 8% the day before. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also fell more than 3% and 4%, respectively, after soaring the day before.

The House approves a budget framework, laying the path to getting Trump's agenda through — eventually -– using the budget reconciliation process.

Tariffs on China to be as high as 145%.

Telephone services for receiving Social Security benefits will continue, another sign of the Trump administration further backing off the in-person requirements it announced for Americans seeking services that were set to go into effect Monday.

In an effort to pressure immigrants in the U.S. without permanent legal status, the New York Times reports that the Trump administration is seeking to strip migrants of Social Security Numbers.

reports that the Trump administration is seeking to strip migrants of Social Security Numbers. The Supreme Court today orders the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return to the U.S. of a Maryland man who was mistakenly taken to El Salvador and remains in custody there — a rare win for those challenging the administration's deportation orders. The court sent the case back to the district court judge to clarify one aspect of her decision "with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs."

