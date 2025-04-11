Senator Todd Young on U.S.-China relations

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

So far, Congress has largely left the trade war to the president. Although only Congress is supposed to raise taxes such as tariffs, the president has claimed emergency authorities to do that again and again. House Republican leaders have blocked efforts to force a vote on his actions. Some Republican senators have been more involved. Indiana's Todd Young says he wants Trump to clarify what he's doing.

TODD YOUNG: And I've encouraged the administration to do that. Most importantly, just providing a more specific plan about how all of this ends with the negotiating objectives are.

INSKEEP: Todd Young is one of seven Senate Republicans who signed onto a bill with Democrats that would reclaim Congress's authority over tariffs. In a low-key style, he's been pressing the administration, even though he agrees broadly with strengthening the U.S. position against China. Young came on the line for a discussion that ranged well beyond the tariffs that President Trump increased this week.

YOUNG: I'm a U.S. Marine. I attended the U.S. Naval Academy. I care a lot about national security issues, and I perceive that most of the national security issues we're facing today is coming down to issues of innovation and techno economic competition.

INSKEEP: Todd Young once sponsored parts of the CHIPS and Science Act. That law aims to boost U.S. computer chip manufacturing, partly to secure it from China. Young also leads a commission that just this week issued a warning about China's growing power in biotechnology. That means advanced medical research, genetic research, new kinds of weapons and more.

YOUNG: I come from the state of Indiana, so I've always had some understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry and our ability to create life-improving, life-extending, life-enhancing drugs and...

INSKEEP: Oh, sure. Eli Lilly is in Indianapolis. Sure, yep.

YOUNG: Exactly. And then, of course, we have a very robust agricultural sector. And so AgBioscience is really critical to our productivity and our ability to sustain not just our own people, but also people in far off countries.

INSKEEP: As with artificial intelligence, it is sometimes hard to articulate how biotech advances might be used. They could lead to new treatments for disease or to new products like shelf-stable blood that soldiers could use in emergencies.

YOUNG: They can literally grow it, and it's something they could put in their backpacks. So we don't want the Chinese or other adversaries, in a time of conflict, to have access to these tools and our war-fighters not to have access.

INSKEEP: Years ago, the Chinese put out an industrial strategy called Made in China, 2025, and they named a bunch of industries they wanted to dominate, and biotech was one. Made in China, 2025. Here it is, 2025. Do they dominate in that area that concerns you?

YOUNG: This has been sobering. Yes, they are leading. Dominance is not the characterization I would use, but they are leading in some key areas of biotechnology. They have outflanked the United States when it comes to biomanufacturing, in particular. We need to right the course.

INSKEEP: He says American pharmaceutical companies depend on China for many of the active ingredients in their medications.

YOUNG: So to the extent they are able to threaten to withhold these inputs into our manufacturing economy, that undermines our health security. And it could conceivably undermine our national security if we were in a time of conflict. So I know that's why President Trump is determined to reorder our trade relations with China so that we can become more resilient and avoid these things in the future.

INSKEEP: As Senator Young spoke yesterday about the long-term challenge of China, more immediate issues demanded attention. The stock market was sliding again as the reality of the trade war became clear. On Wednesday, the president backed away from the highest tariffs on much of the world, but kept a global 10% tariff in place and raised taxes on Chinese goods to 125%. And then on Thursday, the president clarified the math and decided the tariffs are 145%, which led to a question for Senator Young.

Jason Furman, who's a well-known economist, was in the Obama administration, argues that this is actually more pressure on the U.S. economy than the president's original plan because the tariffs on China are so high and China is so critical to the U.S. economy. Is that right?

YOUNG: Well, listen, I haven't seen the Furman analysis. It's the first time I've heard his statement. But what I would say is that no other leader, certainly in modern history, has decided to right the wrongs of some unfair trade relations. So many of my constituents want credit to be given where credit is due, and I think fairly. They want us to acknowledge that the president should have an opportunity to renegotiate some of these rates. If what Mr. Furman is saying is that this is an exercise that is not worthwhile, I think we need to give it some time to play out, as long as there's clarity brought to what the plan is.

INSKEEP: I think he's just warning there's a lot of economic risk for the United States right now.

YOUNG: Yeah, you know, there is certainly risk, but there's also great risk to the United States of America if we're so reliant on critical nodes in our supply chains and critical inputs that we might be starved of those inputs when we need them. That's called economic coercion. And no one else has really tackled these things in the past. It is time we tackle them. What I've been pushing for is more clarity so that our investors and businesses know when they can deploy capital and what return on investments they can project and all the rest of it.

INSKEEP: You were one of seven senators last week to co-sponsor a bill that would cause Congress to reclaim some of the emergency tariff powers to make it much harder for the president to act as a single individual and raise and lower taxes every day without Congress. Why does it matter who does this?

YOUNG: Well, it matters because I have a job to do, and that job is laid out both in precedent and also formally, you know, in our Constitution. And so my job, when it comes to revenue measures, should be to have a say on behalf of my constituents when it comes to tax policy and tariff policy. What we have seen in modern history is members of Congress, candidly, it seems to me, they didn't want to make really hard decisions. So they've delegated those hard decisions to successive presidents. This president is not to be faulted for using the powers that Congress has delegated to him. But I think my constituents are now, as they ask for more clarity, as they ask for me to represent their interests, they want Congress to right the balance.

INSKEEP: When you talk about that need for clarity and the uncertainty that still hangs over the economy, is your bill actually the only answer to that? As long as one person can raise and lower taxes on the whole economy, any given day or any given hour, there's going to be uncertainty. The only way to have certainty is for Congress to be passing laws.

YOUNG: Well, you're not going to hear any argument from me that Congress needs to do its job. You know, it's time for all of the branches of government to do work, not just to be social media influencers and communicators, but instead to legislate. And so that's our charge.

INSKEEP: Senator Todd Young, thanks for the time. Really appreciate it.

YOUNG: Thanks so much, Steve.

(SOUNDBITE OF MASTON'S "LES MONSTRES (WITH L'ECLAIR)") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.