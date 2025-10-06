Where Trump's order to send National Guard troops to Portland and Chicago stands

/ Residents of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood confront U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at a gas station after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents allegedly detained an unidentified man riding in his car, in Chicago, Illinois, on October 4, 2025. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

A federal judge in Oregon issued a second order blocking President Trump from deploying any National Guard troops to Oregon. The judge had blocked Trump from deploying Oregon National Guard troops around Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Portland.

We get the latest on Trump’s plan to send federal forces to various American cities from Phil Stewart, national security reporter for Reuters.

