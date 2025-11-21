Politics roundtable: From Mamdani visit to GOP party divisions

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Elissa Nadworny review the week in politics with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell, including the president’s visit on Friday with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the political picture surrounding the bill to release the Justice Department files about convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR