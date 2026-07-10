Battle over county elections in Arizona echoes 2020 showdown
Early voting is underway in Arizona for the July 21 primary election. But a fight between Maricopa County officials brings back memories of the 2020 presidential election, when President Trump and his allies falsely claimed that Trump had won the battleground state.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd meets up with KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky at the county courthouse for the latest on an ongoing legal battle.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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