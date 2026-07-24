Michigan's high-stakes primaries put both parties to the test

In Michigan, two races are getting national attention. One is for governor, and the other is for U.S. Senate.

Two Democrats are competing in a primary on Aug. 4 to become the nominee for an open Senate seat: Rep. Haley Stevens, a moderate, establishment Democrat, and Abdul el-Sayed, who is a more progressive candidate endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And in the governor’s race, President Trump endorsed John James. Political analysts are watching to see how much that helps or hurts James in the primary.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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