Trump promises Americans $5K if GOP wins. And, Kirk supporters reflect on his death

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During his GOP midterm convention speech last night, President Trump promised a $5,000 dividend to every adult citizen if the Republican Party maintains control of Congress in the upcoming election. The president did not provide any details on where this money would come from during his more than 90-minute address. According to the latest Census data, implementing such payments could cost $1 trillion or more. Trump's speech wasn't far from his typical rally themes. He discussed tariffs, the importance of dismantling Iran's nuclear program and the need for a bill to restrict voter identification and registration requirements. He also claimed that inflation is lower than it was when he took office.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention Sept. 9, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

🎧 The focus of the president's speech is that it's all about Trump , NPR's Stephen Fowler tells Up First . Public polls show Republicans may lose control of both the House and the Senate this year. Fowler calls the current GOP an "unprecedented party" centered around an administration dominated by decisions made by Trump, often seemingly for his own benefit. This includes constructing a ballroom, renaming landmarks to spite allies and putting his face on a coin. Voters say they want the Republican-controlled federal government to focus on issues like rising gas prices and the war in Iran. If the GOP adjusts its course, there's potential for a shift in voters' viewpoint, Fowler says.

, NPR's Stephen Fowler tells . Public polls show Republicans may lose control of both the House and the Senate this year. Fowler calls the current GOP an "unprecedented party" centered around an administration dominated by decisions made by Trump, often seemingly for his own benefit. This includes constructing a ballroom, renaming landmarks to spite allies and putting his face on a coin. Voters say they want the Republican-controlled federal government to focus on issues like rising gas prices and the war in Iran. If the GOP adjusts its course, there's potential for a shift in voters' viewpoint, Fowler says. ➡️ Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) made a surprise appearance at the midterm convention in a 64-second video introducing Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.).

at the midterm convention in a 64-second video introducing Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.). ➡️ Here's what to expect on the second night of the convention.

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is set to face the state Supreme Court today to explain why he should not be held in contempt of court. Hoskins faces two conflicting court rulings regarding a Republican redistricting plan that could influence the outcome of the midterm elections. He has chosen to follow the ruling he prefers while ignoring his state's Supreme Court, which last week rejected the Republican map that could help the GOP win a House seat.

🎧 The court mandated that the new map be approved by voters in November before it can take effect and said Hoskins has intentionally delayed the process, according to Jason Rosenbaum of NPR network station St. Louis Public Radio. The primaries have already taken place under the Republican plan, and now, election officials are uncertain about which congressional districts voters will belong to in the midterms.

Today marks one year after a gunman fatally shot Charlie Kirk during a talk at Utah Valley University. His death galvanized many in the Republican Party but has left questions about his movement's future. A little more than a decade before he died, Kirk founded Turning Point to engage more young people in conservative politics. Over the next 10 years, he became a key figure among Generation Z and millennial conservatives. As his young supporters reflect on the past year, they describe a complex reality: Rather than uniting, the movement faces uncertainty about its future, struggles to rally around a new leader and grapples with the same divisions that affect the broader Republican Party.

Apple's new CEO John Ternus yesterday unveiled a new foldable device called iPhone Duo. The design marks the most radical change to the iconic phone since the company introduced it nearly 20 years ago.

🎧 Ternus takes on his role at a time when Apple has been criticized for losing some of the "wow factor" of the Steve Jobs era, NPR's John Ruwitch says. While foldable phones have been around for years, Apple has had the advantage of learning from the market's successes and failures. And Ruwitch says one of the things Apple does best is enter markets late with well-designed, user-friendly products.

Today's listen

Monica Schipper/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the debut Daisy Chain Fields music festival at Great Park Sports Complex on August 29, 2026, in Irvine, California. The sold-out festival, which was created by Rodrigo, featured an all-women lineup and raised money for charities that support women and girls.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of pop music's biggest stars. Now, she's using her fame to speak out about political rights. Last month, her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival, which featured an all-women lineup, raised $20 million for 10 organizations supporting women and girls. In an interview with Morning Edition, Rodrigo tells host Leila Fadel that she felt it was important to hold the festival now because many people are feeling discouraged by efforts to strip away their rights. "I think that the people who want to keep us down are really relying on us feeling alone and overwhelmed," she said. "And I think the antidote to that is joy and community." At the festival, she performed her single "Serena Joy" on stage for the first time. The song is named after a character in Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale who wrote about the threat to all of our human rights. Listen to Rodrigo perform the song live and read more about her politics.

Life advice

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

Conflict in relationships is not always a bad thing. In fact, it can be necessary for maintaining a close and authentic connection with loved ones. Conflict resolution facilitator Priya Parker has shared strategies for starting and ending a disagreement while minimizing discomfort for everyone involved. And in true Life Kit fashion, the team has made Parker's advice easily digestible by putting it in comic form.

💬 To decide whether it's worth it to engage in a conflict, ask yourself if you care enough for this person, whether you still long for this relationship, whether the conflict challenges a core value and whether saying something could alter the situation.

💬 Before you fight, make sure you understand what the conflict is really about. It can help make sure you and your loved one have the right conversation.

about. It can help make sure you and your loved one have the right conversation. 💬 Ease feelings of discomfort by taking deep breaths and shaking out your limbs. Also, stay focused on the present and avoid rehashing past arguments.

💬 After an argument, try to reflect on what you discussed together, without judgment.

For more advice on how to handle conflict in your relationships, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Imen Ben Youssef / AFP / AFP Anthropic, the company behind the Claude

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic has developed an interactive tool to test how AI could impact the U.S. economy. A researcher from the company resigned yesterday, saying he feared that AI could be disastrous to humanity. Kelly Rogers abruptly announced her resignation as the leader of the Education Department's special education office after less than four months in the position. In this week's installment of Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Hannah Bloch sends greetings from Paris, where the floating Olympic cauldron is still rising in the nighttime sky two years after the 2024 Paris Games.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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