Democrats have a midterm edge, poll shows. And, Israelis vote in high-stakes election

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll reveals that Democrats hold significant advantages in the midterm elections and are favored to gain control of the U.S. House. But there are also signs suggesting that a potential wave may be limited. The poll highlights key issues influencing voters; one in three Americans face financial hardships, and four in 10 say their personal finances are worsening. Preserving democracy resonates with Democrats and independents, while immigration ranks as the top issue for MAGA supporters.

Jason Miller / Getty Images A member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland helps hold the flag during the national anthem before a basketball game on Oct. 26, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

🎧 Democrats hold an 8-point advantage among likely voters on the generic congressional ballot, indicating a strong position, NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells Up First . President Trump remains unpopular. His approval rating sits at 40%, which is a slight improvement. While it seems unlikely that Democrats will lose the House, the Senate remains a toss-up. Montanaro says patience will be crucial for the outcomes of many races because it's unlikely the winners will be clear by election night, which is to be expected of vote counting in close elections.

on the generic congressional ballot, indicating a strong position, NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells . President Trump remains unpopular. His approval rating sits at 40%, which is a slight improvement. While it seems unlikely that Democrats will lose the House, the Senate remains a toss-up. Montanaro says patience will be crucial for the outcomes of many races because it's unlikely the winners will be clear by election night, which is to be expected of vote counting in close elections. ➡️ The NPR App has all of NPR's election coverage in one place — from the biggest stories across the country, to the issues that matter close to home. Browse headlines, playlists, podcast episodes, videos and more, all on the 2026 Election tab.

A federal judge today hears arguments in the Trump administration's bid to compel California to set aside ballots from voters it alleges may not be citizens. This comes after an appeals court last night declined the administration's request to get involved.

🎧 Trump announced yesterday that he is offering a $1 million reward for tips on voter fraud that lead to a conviction. The president has claimed fraud in every election he has participated in, prompting Democrats, election officials and good-governance groups to prepare for similar accusations, NPR's Eric McDaniel says. The White House says its efforts aim to secure elections. But McDaniel says credible evidence of voter fraud significant enough to affect election outcomes in the U.S. has never been found.

on voter fraud that lead to a conviction. The president has claimed fraud in every election he has participated in, prompting Democrats, election officials and good-governance groups to prepare for similar accusations, NPR's Eric McDaniel says. The White House says its efforts aim to secure elections. But McDaniel says credible evidence of voter fraud significant enough to affect election outcomes in the U.S. has never been found. ➡️ With the elections a week away, Polymarket has already investigated "dozens" of bets on its prediction markets concerning the midterm elections, according to Shana Bautista, the company's head of global intelligence and investigations.

Israelis are voting today in an election that will shape their country's future. This marks the first time since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks that Israelis can choose their leaders. Voters will decide whether to keep Israel's far-right, longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, or replace him with Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief promising more diplomacy and less extremism. Here's what you need to know about the leading candidates, the issues shaping the vote and what could happen next.

🎧 NPR's Ruth Sherlock says a high voter turnout is expected, and many people casting their votes believe this is a critical election for the country's future. Israelis abroad have flown in to participate. At a polling station, Sherlock met Itamar Ariel, who believes that only Netanyahu can ensure Israel's security, even though the country faces problems. Others in the country believe Netanyahu should be voted out due to security failures. Those wanting change in leadership want an investigation into how the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel happened, which Netanyahu has blocked. Sherlock says by Wednesday morning, we should see which side secures the most seats in Parliament, but the vote count could continue for days, and the prime minister won't be determined until after days or possibly weeks of negotiations between the parties.

Life advice

Olga Pankova/Getty Images / Moment RF Woman stretching back during remote work break at home office

Hours of screen time at your desk can turn you into a stiff, bleary-eyed version of yourself. Prolonged sitting can take a real toll, but a few smart habits can help reset your body and mind. Here are Life Kit's best strategies to help with the discomfort and health risks that can come from sitting at a desk all day.

🧘 Walking for five minutes every 30 minutes helps combat fatigue, weight gain and joint pain, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease and cancer.

🧘 If your back aches from slouching at your desk, rotate your spine to relieve stress and enhance flexibility by mimicking its natural movements.

🧘 Fidgeting indicates a need to change your position. Pay attention to your body and switch between sitting, standing, reclining and moving.

🧘 To relieve eye strain from screen time, stretch your eye muscles. Hold your arm straight in front of you, thumb pointing up. Move your arm in a big circle while keeping your head still and follow your thumb with your eyes.

Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Tommy Trenchard for NPR / Lubelo Mthenjana performs a magic trick involving fire during the annual junior magic contest at the College of Magic in Cape Town, South Africa.

Forget flying brooms. Cape Town is home to South Africa's real-world Hogwarts: the College of Magic. Every Saturday, almost 200 students ages 10 to 18 attend classes in a variety of things, including puppetry, mime and clowning, juggling, card tricks, illusions, mentalism, stage magic, theater production and escapology. In 1980, David Gore and a friend came up with the idea of starting a magic school. At the time, South Africa was grappling with apartheid, a brutal system of racial segregation. But from day one, the establishment was multiracial, even though state schools were still strictly segregated. Almost 50 years later, the College of Magic continues to stand out in a city that remains deeply divided along racial and economic lines. These photos capture how the school has turned young dreamers into magicians.

3 things to know before you go

Ryan Kellman / NPR Invasive blue catfish are a problem in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, preying on native seafood like the blue crab. To help keep them in check, local schoolchildren are eating catfish for lunch.

Blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are threatened by invasive blue catfish. To tackle the problem, officials are creating kid-friendly catfish recipes that meet federal dietary requirements for school lunches in Maryland and Virginia. Microsoft sent memos yesterday to about 60,000 employees, offering voluntary buyouts to further reduce its headcount. The offer is available to roughly one quarter of its workforce. (via KUOW) The Archdiocese of New York has agreed to pay $800 million to settle claims from around 1,300 people who say they faced sexual abuse by clergy members and lay workers.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR