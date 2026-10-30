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State and federal government officials at odds over election processes, voter roll vetting

WBUR
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT

State and local officials are in a tug of war with the federal government over how elections are run and how voter rolls are vetted. The Constitution grants states the power over elections, but the Trump administration has made efforts to intervene.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wesley Wilcox, a Republican who is supervisor of elections for Marion County, Florida.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Policy and Politics Here & Now