ACLU sues over Arkansas library director's termination

The American Civil Liberties union filed a lawsuit on behalf of the former director of the Saline County Library on Monday.

In 2023, Patty Hector was fired after she refused to remove or relocate books in the library. Most of the books the community objected to contained LGBTQ characters, sex education or content about racial justice.

This came after months of harassment directed toward Hector, from the community and local government. Eventually, the Saline County Quorum Court passed a resolution giving themselves the power to fire Hector. She was fired by County Judge Matt Brumley soon after.

The suit argues the resolution to control the board was unconstitutional, and her termination a violation of the First Amendment. Hector had worked as a librarian for most of her life, serving as the Saline County library director since 2016.

In 2023, community members began to complain to her and the local quorum court about the content of books. At public meetings, they asked her to remove or relocate books, insisting relocating and banning are not the same thing.

“Restricting access to books is a First Amendment problem,” ACLU of Arkansas Legal Director John Williams said. “Even if they are still in the library, stigmatizing or making it difficult to access books because of content is a First Amendment violation.”

Hector has always contended that she could not unilaterally remove or relocate books without an official challenge, because it would violate the First Amendment.

Brumley met with her and asked her to proactively remove books that had not faced an official challenge. When she said no, the quorum court decided to give themselves hiring and firing control over the library.

The ACLU lawsuit calls this is an “unconstitutional bill of attainder.”

After they took control of the library, Hector was let go from her post. The ACLU says this was “First Amendment retaliation.”

The suit against Brumley and the thirteen-member quorum court asks for damages for Hector's emotional distress, recovery of lost pay and attorney's fees.

