Local activists join nationwide '50501' protest movement

Local activists filled the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol at noon Wednesday protesting actions taken by the Trump administration within its first three weeks.

Cynthia Coen is a native Arkansan who returned home to care for her mother. Like many others there, she said it was hard to pin down just one issue that brought her out to make her voice heard.

"It's so difficult to list everything, to list everything that's happening," said Coen. "Back to wasting water in California, over 90 million gallons of water that just went into nowhere, to defying the FEMA organization. This whole DEI situation, it’s insane.”

Coen referenced Trump’s order to release billions of gallons of water into a dry Central Valley lakebed in response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Social worker Beth Tellez said she felt it was necessary to speak up for those who are now facing detention and deportation.

"The illegal actions that are occurring by our leadership, by those who are in power, who are supposed to uphold the constitutional rights of everyone in this land. The lack of due process is frightening, and for people who are marginalized and have no voice or platform, it's especially frightening for them, so we are going to stand on their behalf today.”

The gathering was part of a nationwide day of protests called '50-50-1' that aimed to bring activists to the capital cities of all 50 states to protest to rally against the Trump administration and Project 2025.

David Gonzales is a second generation American, and says he was inspired to protest on behalf of migrants and birthright citizenship.

"I do agree, let's get rid of the criminals. Get rid of those who are damaging our country, but leave those alone who are collateral damages. Leave the kids alone. Because I have kids who are gonna have kids who may marry a migrant later. They want to be born here and they want to have that same rights. ”

The stairs leading to the state Capitol grounds were mostly filled after the event got underway at noon.

Among the chants were many calls for Elon Musk’s involvement in governmental affairs to be stopped.

Celia Bernheimer said she’s worried about Musk’s involvement, especially when she isn’t clear what his role is.

"Taking control when he has no description except Trump's, and he doesn't care two hoots about humanity, and he's a Nazi."

Elon Musk made a gesture that resembled a Nazi salute during the 2025 inauguration ceremonies for president Donald Trump. Just days later, Musk spoke virtually to the far-right German party 'Alternative for Germany,' telling them there was "too much focus on past guilt."

Protestors eventually moved up to the state Capitol steps. In total, the event lasted around three hours.

