Craighead County NAACP hosts march and town hall to commemorate Bloody Sunday

The Craighead County branch of the NAACP held a march and town hall in Jonesboro on Saturday to commemorate Bloody Sunday, the 1965 civil rights demonstration in Selma, Alabama. Participants gathered on Washington Avenue in Jonesboro and marched to Rotary Park near City Hall.

The event focused on various current issues, including concerns over voter access, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, and a recent executive order related to the U.S. Department of Education.

Protestors chanted for justice as participants marched down Washington Avenue. After the walk, Craighead County NAACP President Shamal Carter addressed attendees, emphasizing unity and ongoing civic engagement.

“We're looking now to stand together as we commemorate Bloody Sunday,” Carter said. “We also want to take into consideration that we're still fighting the same fight 60-plus years later. I ask that you not just stand with me today, but through this fight, until the end of eternity.”

Following the march, organizers held a town hall at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Speakers included local educator Erika Askeland, former Democratic Congressional nominee Rodney Govens, and Arkansas State Representatives Jesse McGruder (D-Marion) and Lincoln Barnett (D-Forrest City).