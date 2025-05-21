Arkansas Attorney General warns of text scams

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is warning residents about texts from unknown numbers that contain messages like "Hello?" or "How are you?"

Griffin said these messages hide impure motives and are intended to make you comfortable before stealing money. According to Content Partners K8, texts often start casually and build up to asking for money or favors.

These texts start casually with a simple greeting from unknown numbers.

According to the Attorney General of Arkansas' Website, several common text scams exist, including charity scams, IRS Impersonator Scams, Tech Support Scams, and Utility Payment scams.

The Attorney General's office recommends not answering calls you don't know and never giving out personal or banking information in response to a phone, email, or mail inquiry.

The Attorney General's office also recommends distributing your phone number sparingly and checking the privacy policy of websites when you are asked to submit your wireless phone number to see if the company allows your information to be sold.