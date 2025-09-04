Epstein survivor says client list doesn’t exist, releasing names would be ‘detrimental’

/ Liz Stein speaks at a Stand with Survivors Rally on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Washington. (Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP)

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Liz Stein said she does not support a push to compile and release the names of Epstein’s associates.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Epstein accuser Lisa Phillips said she and other accusers had begun compiling a confidential list. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who’s leading the effort to push the Department of Justice to release all the information it has on Epstein, said he supports the idea of reading the list on the House floor.

“I think that what we’re definitely willing to do is to help facilitate justice in whatever ways that we can, but I think that the public is very hung up on this list of names that really just does not exist,” Stein said. “So, I think that as survivors, it would be incredibly detrimental to us to personally release any names, but I think that we’re willing to sit down, hear each other’s stories, and look for any commonalities between us that could help this investigation.”

Stein said she was 21 when Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, introduced her to Epstein.

3 questions with Liz Stein

Trump called the Epstein controversy a hoax. What do you think of that?

“Well, I think that it’s curious as to why we’re being called a hoax. Most of us for the first time came together this week in Washington, so many of us didn’t know each other before the other day, and we heard from Haley [Robson] yesterday, you know, we come from all different political affiliations because this is a crime. It’s a crime of sex trafficking. This is not a political issue. And I think that that’s really something that makes us feel incredibly frustrated that it’s been turned into a political issue when it’s not, it’s a criminal matter.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said he supports survivors putting together a client list that would be read on the House floor. Are you naming names amongst survivors?

Are you afraid of putting herself out there?

“Oh, certainly, I think that people need to understand nobody is protecting us and the people at play in this case have a lot of power. And so I think the Justice Department needs to do their job in investigating this case. And of course we’re glad to help in the ways that we can, but exposing ourselves to further danger is just not something that we are able or willing to do.”

Lynn Menegon produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Michael Scotto. Scotto also adapted it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR