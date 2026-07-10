DOJ charges three major egg suppliers with price fixing

The price of eggs is almost 65% cheaper than it was in March of last year when it hit an all-time high of $6.23 a dozen.

The staggering prices were driven by an avian flu outbreak that wiped out the hen population, leading to panic buying, purchase limits and restaurant surcharges on eggs.

But behind the scenes, executives at America’s three largest egg producers were secretly colluding to hike the market price for eggs, according to the Justice Department.

Patrick Thomas, who covers agriculture and America’s food supply chain for The Wall Street Journal, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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